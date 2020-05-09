BRISTOL — Barbara L. Lung, 82, of Bristol, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Greenleaf Health Campus, Elkhart. Arrangements are pending at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
