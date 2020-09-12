TOPEKA — Barbara Kay Smith, 82, of Topeka, died at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Most Popular
Articles
- Airborne crash and domino effect end car chase
- Extremism expert: Nappanee homicide victim was one-time leader of white supremacist gang
- Lions are opening eyes throughout Indiana
- Arrest on tape shows need for de-escalation, city leaders say
- Bicyclist killed in collision with car
- Woman who admitted to financing terrorism awaits sentencing
- Justin Craig Stutsman
- Dylan Michael Bailey
- City buys building, Kelby Love's mural
- Roberson not giving up on downtown courts
Images
Videos
Commented
- Arrest on tape shows need for de-escalation, city leaders say (17)
- Get ready for Pence v. Harris in out-sized debates (14)
- Mask mandate opponents ask about 'endgame' (13)
- Riding to Remember rolling forward (10)
- Condo construction set to begin on Alick's lot (7)
- Roberson not giving up on downtown courts (6)
- Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks (4)
- People's Forum (3)
- Senior apartments company sues Conn-Selmer (3)
- Plans for new public safety complex could change (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.