BARBARA J. GAY April 25, 1946 - Sept. 22, 2019

ELKHART — Barbara J. Gay (Mansfield), 73, of Elkhart, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
She was born April 25, 1946, to Max and Martha Chiddister.
Barb is survived by a daughter, Jodie (Timothy) Worland; two sons, Scott (Hannah) Gay and Todd (Monica) Baker; five grandchildren, Bailey (Jimmy) Morgart, Logan Baker, Carter Baker, Andrew Worland and Sara Worland; and four great-grandchildren, Brayden, Caiohme, Nylah, and Jaxon.
Also surviving are her brother, Dennis (Nancy) Chiddister; a brother-in-law, John Bruhn; three nieces, Coni (Tony) Nafziger, Andrea (Andy) McMullen and Kayla (Josh) Hinds; and a nephew, Brian (Robyn) Chiddister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Sue Bruhn, and an infant daughter.
Barbara graduated from Concord High School in 1964 and retired from CTS Automotive in 2014.
She enjoyed crafts and decorating, was a great cook who enjoyed family gatherings and loved game night with her CTS girls.
A gathering of friends will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will immediately follow. A private family burial will be in Sugar Grove Cemetery. Presiding will be Pastor Ed Arnold from Pine Ridge Bible Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to be given to Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home to help cover the family’s final expenses.
Online Condolences may be sent to the Barbara Gay family at the funeral home website: www.wmzfh@aol.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.