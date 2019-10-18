BARBARA H. TOTH Feb. 11, 1939 - Oct. 16, 2019

ELKHART — Barbara H. Toth, 80, of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born Feb. 11, 1939, in Elkhart, to the late Louis and Marie (Horvath) Toth.
Barbara graduated from Elkhart High School in 1957 and worked at several TV stations around the state.
She later worked for 30 years with her brother Mike at Quality Import Service.
She was an avid gardener; she enjoyed her pet cats and she was a life long member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
Barbara is survived by her brother, Michael (Valerie) Toth; her nieces, Julie (Craig) Jarvis and Lisa (David) Wood; her great-nieces Hope Wood, Kylie and Cady Jarvis; and her great-nephew Nicholas Wood.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd, Elkhart, In 46514.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1331 North Main Street, Elkhart, IN 46514, where friends may visit one hour before mass at the church. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Catholic Cemetery in Elkhart.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to the National Osteoporosis Foundation at www.my.nof.org or the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507.
Online condolences to the Toth family may be made on the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.