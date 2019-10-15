BARBARA F. RISSER March 23, 1938 - Oct. 13, 2019

ELKHART — Barbara F. Risser, 81, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Riverside Village in Elkhart surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born March 23, 1938, in Mount Airy, North Carolina, to Aubrey and Ida Mae Haley.
On Sept. 2, 1978, in Elkhart, she married Larry Risser. She was a loving and caring wife and mother.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 41 years, Larry Risser; her children, Janie Sue Newcomb of Elkhart, Michael (Sara) Marsh of Elkhart and Susie Manning of Siler City, North Carolina; her stepdaughters, Denise (Doug) Martin of St. Joseph, Michigan, Dawn Warren of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Doreen Bennett of Elkhart; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, Jack E. Haley, Irene Danley, Imogene Goins, Clyde Haley and her twin, Bobby Ray Haley.
Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, Oct. 17, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 where friends may visit with family two hours before funeral services with the Rev. Corzo Wilson officiation.
Memorial donations in memory of Barbara may be made to Faith Mission of Elkhart, 801 Benham Ave., Elkhart, IN 46516.
Online condolences may be made to the Risser Family on the funeral home website.
