MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Barbara D. Bowers, 87, of Maryville, formerly of Edwardsburg, Michigan, and Elkhart, went home to be with the love of her life, Dorman Bowers on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.
Barbara and her husband were married in 1950, and opened D&B Grocery in Adamsville, Michigan, shortly thereafter. From there they went on to open the Foodland Grocery Store in Edwardsburg, in 1960. After leaving in 1965, and heading to the mountains of East Tennesee, then returning in 1968, to Elkhart, the Country Boy and Country Girl Drive-In chain was born.
