ELKHART — Barbara Ann Richards, 74, of Elkhart, passed away May 31, 2021.
Barbara was born March 16, 1947, in Chicago, to the late Walter and Gladys (Leedy) Bauer. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vernon Fout, in June of 2001 and later by Oran Richards on Nov. 4, 2019.
