ELKHART — Barbara Anderson, 82, of Elkhart died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Green Leaf Health Campus.
She was born in Elkhart on Jan. 16, 1938, to the late Charles F. and Imogene (Klingler) Anderson.
Barbara graduated Elkhart High School and went on to work in the general office of Skyline in 1962 where she retired after 25 years.
Barbara was an avid knitter and enjoyed her embroidery.
She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ.
Barbara is survived by many nieces and nephews.
A service for Barbara will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman funeral Home with the Pastor Laura Doty officiating. A visitation will be an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s name to The American Heart Association, 3816 Payshere Circle Chicago, IL 60674 or the American Parkinson Disease Association Midwest Chapter, 1800 N. Main St, Suite 215 Wheaton, Il 60187.
To leave online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.
Barbara Anderson
Jan. 16, 1938- Jan. 19, 2020
