BARBARA A. MORGAN Feb. 13, 1950 - Sept. 27, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Barbara Ann Morgan, 69, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, after a brief illness.
She was born Feb. 13, 1950, in Elkhart, the daughter of George and Barbara (Bement) Morgan and had lived in Edwardsburg most of her life.
She graduated from Western Michigan University with a BA degree in education and taught at the Edwardsburg Elementary School for 20 years.
She then went into banking in Union, Michigan, most recently at the Horizon Bank in Union.
She was a member of the Hope United Methodist Church of Edwardsburg and had been a Sunday school teacher for pre-school children.
She was past president of the United Methodist Women Organization and was a part of the finance committee for several years.
Surviving Barbara Ann are her siblings, Bernice Pelmear, Bonnie Morgan, Burt (Linda) Morgan and Ben (Sharon) Morgan, all of Edwardsburg. There are 10 nieces and nephews and nine great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in passing by her parents and a brother-in-law, Dave Pelmear.
Family and friends may gather from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Hope United Methodist Church, 69941 Elkhart Road, Edwardsburg.
The Christian Service of Remembrance will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the church, where all may gather for one hour before the service.
Officiating will be the Rev. Scott Otis, pastor of the church. Interment will follow the Service in Adamsville Cemetery where she will be by her parents, George and Barbara Morgan.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hope United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 624, Edwardsburg, MI 49112-0624.
Barbara Ann’s eyes were donated so that someone else could enjoy reading as much as she did.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
