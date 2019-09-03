CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Barbara Ann Lawson, 71, of Cassopolis, died peacefully in her residence Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2019, in the comfort of her family’s presence.
She was born April 1, 1948, in Calvin Township, the second of four children of Bertrand Sr. and Florence Evans. After Florence died, her father married, Jacqueline “Jackie” Goens Grady, who became a very important mother to her.
She married Roger D. Lawson on Oct. 4, 1965, in Calvin Center, Michigan.
Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished family dinners and drag racing.
She enjoyed exercising, cleaning house, decorating, and doing yard work.
Barbara was a member of Calvin Community Chapel where she sang in the choir and was missionary president until the time of her illness.
Barbara will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roger D. Lawson Sr., of Cassopolis; sons Roger (Jeanette) Lawson Jr. of Cassopolis, Robbie (Tina) Lawson of Vandalia and Ryan (Stephany) Lawson of Vandalia; six grandchildren, Kayla (Josh) Hester of Cassopolis, Jenna (Erik) Dudley of Kentwood, Andrew Lawson of Henderson, Nevada, Jaylin Lawson of Cassopolis, Logan Lawson and Joshua Lawson, both of Vandalia; five great-grandchildren, Landon Hester, Khloe Hester, Isabella Hester, Noah Hester and Jordyn Dudley; three sisters, Angela Evans of South Bend, Judy Curtis of Cassopolis and Denise Smith of South Bend; two brothers, Eric Evans of Cassopolis and Robert (Renee) Grady of Dowagiac; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; mother,Jacqueline; one grandson, Ryan Elliot Lawson Jr.; and one brother, Bertrand Evans Jr.
Family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in Church of Cassopolis, 520 Pearl St., Cassopolis, with the Rev. Russell Haines officiating.
She will be laid to rest in Calvin Center Cemetery in Calvin Township.
The family prefers contributions in Barbara’s memory be made to Caring Circle Hospice, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
Please share a memory or a message online at wagnercares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.