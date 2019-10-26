ELKHART — Avonne “Jeanne” Ward went to heaven on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. She died in her home at the age of 95.
She was born to the late Lamar and Geraldine Hoffman on Aug. 3, 1924, in Elkhart. Jeanne was a graduate of Elkhart High School and Augustana Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago.
She worked as a registered nurse and married Dale S. Ward on Jan. 27, 1949, in Elkhart. The couple ran their family farm and were married for 57 years.
Jeanne was a member of Augustana Nurses Club and Jamestown United Methodist Church. She dedicated her life to raising and caring for her family. She was always happy to help others and was an eternal optimist. Jeanne enjoyed needlework, bird watching, growing and admiring flowers, gardening, tapping her toe to good music, and always expressed a love for children and babies.
She leaves behind a family that loved her and admired her quiet strength and grace. Her children are Linda (Denny) Miller, Nancy Lewinski, Lynn (Lori) Ward, and Anita Ward. Jeanne was involved in the daily lives of her grandchildren: Nikki Shaffer, Bret (Amanda) Miller, Matt (Deb) Lewinski, Emily (David) Fehrenbacher, Hilary Ward (Jay Smith-Fiancee), Jared Ward, Jacob (Mary) Ward, and Elizabeth Ward. She loved rocking her 11 great grandchildren: Michael, Megan, Maylee, Leo, Sam, Livi, Jacob, Luke, Josephine, Elise, and baby expected in 2020.
In addition to her parents, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Ward, and her great grandson, Wilbur Fehrenbacher.
Friends may visit with the family from 4 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, 501 N. Elkhart Street, Wakarusa. Friends may also visit with the family one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Jamestown United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Noffsinger Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smile Train (an international non-profit aiding children born with a cleft) and Jamestown United Methodist Church.
