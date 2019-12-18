AVERILLA M. TRUAX STRAUSBORGER Dec. 18, 1931 - Dec. 16, 2019

ELKHART — Averilla May Truax Strausborger, 88, passed peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born to Averil S. and Marguerite J. (Marks) Truax on Dec. 18, 1931.
On July 12, 1952, she married Weldon C. Strausborger and began their family.
Avie was preceded death by her husband and parents. She was also preceded by a brother, Ronald A. Truax; two sisters, Mary H. Neff and Patricia Royce; and a son-in-law, Eugene Lasarenko.
Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Rill L. Lasarenko and Kim A. Andrews; granddaughters Ashley N. Lasarenko and MacKenzie L. Andrews; and a brother, James Truax.
Avie worked at C.G. Conn as a secretary until she took time off to raise Rill and Kim. She joined Putnam Imports, and retired from Gurley Leep working in the office.
Avie held various offices over the 61 years she was a member of the Delta Theta Chi Sorority and was a volunteer and member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Avie was a devoted wife and mother, spending many hours getting her daughters to and from their many activities, including chaperoning swim team and baton practices and competitions.
She loved to read and enjoyed singing.
A service for Avie will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, with a visitation one hour prior at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Rice Cemetery.
To leave online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Center for Hospice Care of Elkhart.
