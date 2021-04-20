SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. — Audrey P. Clyde, 89, formerly of Elkhart and Syracuse, Indiana, passed away on April 16, 2021, in Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, at Pine Haven Christian Communities-Giddings Avenue, where she and her husband, Robert (Bob), resided for the past 14 months.
Audrey was born in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, on July 6, 1931, to Edwin R. and Edith M. (Lageer) Good. She was raised in Stouffville, Ontario, where she graduated from high school at the age of 16 and worked for a year before continuing her studies at Bethel College (now University) in Mishawaka, Indiana. She graduated in 1953 with her Bachelor of Arts in Biblical Literature, after which she served as a secretary at Gospel Center United Missionary Church, South Bend, Indiana. There she met her husband, Robert S. Clyde, where they were united in marriage on June 19, 1954.
