SYRACUSE — Audrey K. Whitlock, 96, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor.
She had been in declining health for 12 years.
She was born July 21, 1923, in Goshen, to Arthur Franklin and E. Marie (Adams) Saylor.
Survivors include a son, Gary E. (Barbara) Miller of Syracuse; a stepdaughter, Belle Collins, The Villages, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 28 great- grandchildren; 23 great- great-grandchildren; a sister, Sandra Sutton of Middlebury; and a brother, Donald (Nancy) Saylor of New Paris.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Herman E. Miller and William B. Whitlock; a daughter, Doris E. Miller; stepchildren Jean Czajka and William “Billy” Whitlock Jr.; and three brothers, Robert V., Nelson A. and Richard P. Saylor.
A life-time Middlebury and Syracuse area resident, Audrey was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church, Syracuse and the American Legion Auxiliary Post 210, Middlebury.
A memorial service to celebrate Audrey’s life will take place, after social restrictions are lifted due to pandemic guidelines.
Private burial will be at New Paris Cemetery, New Paris.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the American Legion Auxiliary Post 210, 103 York Drive, Middlebury, IN 46540 or Calvary United Methodist Church, 801 S. Huntington St., Syracuse, IN 46567.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
To leave online condolences visit www.yoderculp funeralhome.com.
