ELKHART — Ashley R. Rivet, 34, of Elkhart died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at North West Health in Porter County.
Ashley was born in Elkhart on June 23, 1986, to Shawn Rivet and the late Stanley Rivet. Along with her father, Ashley is preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Colleen Neff, Howard and Helen Rivet, and Pamela Hooten.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.