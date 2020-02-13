Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Morning high of 32F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Colder. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.