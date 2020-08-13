ELKHART — Arthur L. Smith, 89, of Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born July 3, 1931, in South Bend, to Orville W. and Ruby (Van-Lue) Smith.
On Aug. 8, 1975, he married Virginia E. (Mikel) New. She survives along with two daughters, Cheryl (Ron) Burris of Granger, and Pam Wetzel of Osceola; and four step-children, Terry (Lorie) New of Elkhart, Donald New of Goode, Virginia, Ronald (Tiffany) New of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Debra (Chris) Clark of Mishawaka. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Marilyn Gorsline of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dwight Smith; two sisters, Anna Brown and Carol Riggs; a brother, Charles W. Smith; and a daughter-in-law, Jayne Digly-New.
Art was a member of the Northside Baptist Church in Elkhart and a former board member of the Child Evangelism Ministry for 22 years.
He worked for Reese Products for 25 years retiring in 1992. After his retirement he worked for Westbrook-Metz and Clouse Funeral Home for 23 years.
Funeral services for Art will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Northside Baptist Church in Elkhart. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Pastor Carl Henry will preside and burial will follow in Olive Cemetery.
Waterman-Westbrook -Clouse Funeral Home is entrusted with his care. Memorial contributions may be given to the church.
