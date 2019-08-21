ARLENE HARTMAN Oct. 8, 1923 - Aug. 19, 2019

GOSHEN — Arlene Hartman, 95, of Goshen, died at 4:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Greencroft Healthcare.
She was born in her home in Harrison Township, Elkhart County, Oct. 8, 1923, to Miles and Ida (Stahly) Pletcher.
On Nov. 26, 1942, she married Lester W. Hartman, and he died Aug. 11, 1996.
Surviving are daughters Marilyn Kohler of Wakarusa and Sandra (Michael) Miller of Goshen; sons Roger (Nancy) Hartman of Goshen and Gene (Cindy) Hartman of Topeka; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley Martin of Goshen.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; infant son, Donald Ray Hartman; granddaughter; and brothers Virgil Pletcher and Paul Pletcher.
Arlene was a 1941 graduate of Wakarusa High School.
In her younger years, she worked at Murphy’s Dime Store, was a homemaker and retired from Jone Furniture, Wakarusa.
As member of Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, she taught Sunday school in the Primary Department for many years and was a member of the Women’s Sewing Circle.
She volunteered at the Mennonite Mission Board and The Depot for many years.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service, Thursday, Aug. 22, at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, 64901 C.R. 11, Goshen.
Pastor Wes Bontreger and Pastor Gene Hartman will officiate.
Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Goshen Health Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
