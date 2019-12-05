ANTONY COMPANION May 19, 1932 - Dec. 2, 2019

ELKHART — Antony “Tony” Companion, 87, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
He was born May 19, 1932, in Mishawaka, to the late Paul and Edna (Pangraph) Companion.
He later married the love of his life, Mary Ann Miller on Oct. 3, 1970, in Jellico, Tennessee. She survives at home after 49 wonderful years together.
Other survivors include his sons, Paul (Desiree) and Anthony Companion; daughter Terri (Jim) Merriman; stepsons Wesley (Sophie) and Jodie Miller; brothers Mace (Vera), Steve and Dennis Companion; sister Angie Ward; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A brother, Lynn Companion, preceded Antony in death.
Tony’s life will be celebrated with a gathering of friends and family from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart. A service will follow there at 1 p.m. officiated by Pastor Scott Scheel of the Presbyterian Church of Edwardsburg, Michigan.
Burial will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery, where the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard and Elkhart DAV No.19 will render military honors.
Tony spent more than 50 years as a tool & die maker at Walerko.
He was a member of the American Legion and Elkhart DAV No.19, where her served as past post commander.
He served in the U.S. Army in his earlier years.
Online condolences may reach the family by visiting the funeral home’s website.
Memorial donations may be given in Tony’s memory to the Salvation Army.
