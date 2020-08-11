GREENWOOD, Ind. — Anthony John Gornik, 71, passed away recently in Greenwood.
He was born on March 11, 1949, in Elkhart to Mary and Anthony Gornik. John was a graduate of Ball State University, Muncie, and received his degree in accounting. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service until his retirement. He had many interests and hobbies including gardening, photography and bicycling.
John is survived by his son Kevin (Connie), granddaughter Kaitlyn and daughter Jennifer. He is also survived by his sisters, Carolyn McClanahan of Mount Prospect, Illinois, Doris Goldy of Elkhart and Sue Muldowney of St. Charles, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. John will be missed and loved forever.
Family plans to hold a private service.
