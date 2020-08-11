GOSHEN — Anthony E. Robinson, 43, of Goshen, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Goshen Hospital.
Anthony was born on June 2, 1977, in Elkhart, to Zanzer Robinson-Anderson and Clifford Clark. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Robinson Jr., and grandmother, Floretha Robinson.
He is survived by his parents, Zanzer and Norman Anderson of Elkhart, Michael Johnson of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Clifford (Deb) Clark of South Bend; brother, Benjamin E. (Karren) Johnson of San Angelo, Texas; sister, Elizabeth “Nikki” (Byron E. Vaughn, III) Johnson of Indianapolis; grandmothers, Ruth Johnson and Imogene Robinson, both of Elkhart; niece, Sadaja D. Riddick-Johnson; and nephews, Jayden E. Johnson and Priest X. Webb.
Anthony graduated from Elkhart Central High School. He was a member of Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Elkhart. Anthony served as a day worker at ADEC Inc. since the age of 19. He was extremely politically active, and he helped and inspired hundreds of individuals with special needs in his lifetime.
Anthony enjoyed bowling, and playing basketball and tee-ball. He was a competitive cheerleader, winning many competitions with the Indiana Ultimate’s Ultimate Wings cheer team. Anthony enjoyed writing song lyrics and dancing. He was a gregarious philosopher. Anthony kept his company “on their toes” while simultaneously warming their hearts. Most of all, he was known as a “loveable guy.” His smile, his laugh, and his unparalleled charm were irresistible, and he never met a stranger. Anthony was a blessing to anyone who crossed his path. He will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Unitarian Universalist Church at a later date. Per family’s request he will be cremated. Billings Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to ADEC Inc. at www.adecinc.com/donate.
Those wishing to share a memory or send a condolence may do so at www.billingsfuneralhome.com
