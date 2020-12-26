GOSHEN — Annette Thomas, 79, of Goshen passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Goshen Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
