ELKHART — Because of increasing concerns about the coronavirus, the visitation hours for Anne K. Treckelo at the Omega Event Center scheduled for Friday, March 20, have been cancelled.
The family would like to encourage all those who hoped to visit to instead send written condolences and memories of Anne to Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home at 700 East Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46516 or post online at www.wmzfh.com.
