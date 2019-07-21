ANNABELLE L. LERCH July 18, 1935 - July 19, 2019

GOSHEN — Annabelle L. Lerch, 84, of Goshen, formerly of Pocatello, Idaho, and Jackson, Wyoming, peacefully passed away Friday, July 19, 2019.
She was born July 18, 1935, daughter of John W. Stuckey and Bertha Frey Stuckey.
In an era when most young women did not go to college, she was the third woman to earn a chemistry degree from the Goshen College. She earned her MA from Idaho State University in 1976.
She married Robert D. Lerch in 1957 and they were blessed with four children, Robbin, Laura, Bob and Barbara.
During her career she taught chemistry in Freeman, South Dakota, Las Cruces, New Mexicoa, and Pocatello.
Her love of science and teaching inspired many students, including her children who all claim her as their chemistry teacher.
She received many awards highlighting her as teacher and scientist: Teacher of the Year in Pocatello, Presidential Science Teacher Award for Idaho, American Chemical Society Outstanding Teacher, Woodrow Wilson and National Science Teach fellowship and Idaho Education Association and Vice-President in 1981.
Upon retirement she moved to Jackson, Wyoming. Her love for art inspired her to volunteer at the National Museum of Wildlife Art. Annabelle started her own antiques business.
Through her life she was an active leader in her church and was a woman of strong faith.
She shared her beautiful soprano voice in choirs everywhere she lived.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert D. Lerch, and four children, Robbin O’Leary (Mike), Laura Horst (Randy), Robert A. Lerch (Jennifer) and Barb Weaver (Mark); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and siblings Allen Stuckey and Louise Rudo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Orlene Mason.
Memorial gifts may be made to Eighth Street Mennonite Church, Goshen College Alumni Scholarship Fund, Mennonite Central Committee or Greencroft Foundation.
Memorial services will be at Eighth Street Mennonite Church with visitation from 5-8 p.m. Sunday July 21 and from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday July 22. Memorial service to follow at 4 p.m.
A full obituary is posted on Yoder-Culp Funeral Home website.
