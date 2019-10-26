ANNA SWARTZELL Oct. 17, 1928 - Oct. 24, 2019

ELKHART — Anna Swartzell, 91, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Hellenic Senior Living Center in Elkhart.
She was born Oct. 17, 1928, in Poland to Karl and Mary (Wanagas) Marciszonek.
On Oct. 5, 1949, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, she married Robert E. Swartzell. He preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 2002, in Elkhart.
Surviving are three sons, Steve (Vija) Swartzell, Gary Swartzell and Danny Swartzell, all of Elkhart; two grandchildren, Honna (Ross) Gableman of Cassopolis, Michigan, and Krista Kilgren of Elkhart; two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Layla Gableman; one sister, Minnie (Don) Hansen of Vernon, British Columbia, Canada; and seven nieces and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert, and two brothers, Eddie Marciszonek and John Mark.
Anna enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her loving family.
Funeral services for Anna will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Chaplain Neil Davis from the Center for Hospice Care will preside and burial will follow in Five Points Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family for two hours prior to service time.
Memorial contributions may be given to the church of the donor’s choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.