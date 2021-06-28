Anna Hein, 93, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart.
Anna was born in Apatin, Yugoslavia, on April 15, 1928, to the late John and Rosa (Springman) Ruderschmidt. She was married to the late Reinhold Hein on Nov. 9, 1959, in Chicago. He passed away on Oct. 31, 1998. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rosa Frisam.
