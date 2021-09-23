Anna Belle (Stoltzfus) Boyts, “Belle,” died in her sleep on Sept. 14, 2021, in Hesston, Kansas. She was 88.
Belle was born on Feb. 25, 1933, in Washington, Iowa, to Edna (Guengerich) Stoltzfus and Aaron F. Stoltzfus. At a young age she moved with her family to Premont, Texas, and relished her childhood years growing up on the ranch with the cattle, turkeys and orange trees.
