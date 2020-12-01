GOSHEN — Anna A. Lehman was born July 31, 1951, on Namu Atoll, Marshall Islands, to Atlan and Risa Shem Anien, the eldest of four sisters. She had an idyllic childhood, with her father giving her the rich oral tradition, and her boundless curiosity about the larger world.
She created her own destiny by declining an arranged marriage, so that she could continue with her high school education while living at Anderson AFB, Guam. She then worked one year with her father’s office in the Parliament of the Islands, before enrolling at Goshen College in 1970, where she received a degree in political science. She and Joe were married on Sept. 9, 1972, at the College Mennonite Church, Goshen.
