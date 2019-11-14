ANN M. DECKER March 29, 1950 - Nov. 12, 2019

GOSHEN — Ann M. Decker, 69, of Goshen, died at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at the Center for Hospice, Elkhart.
She was born March 29, 1950, in Fort Wayne, to Wilbur and Verda Cleone (Berkey) Long.
She married Ray Decker on Nov. 10, 1973, and he died May 20, 2006.
Surviving are a son, Scott (Joni) Decker of Goshen; brothers John (Pat) Long of Goshen and Keith (Kim) Long of Elkhart; two grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband and infant sister, Mary Evelyn Long.
Ann was a 1968 graduate of Concord High School.
She worked as an administrative assistant at Dometic Industries.
She was a 4-H participant in Crafts & Painting.
Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service on Monday, Nov. 18, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Pastor David Rowland will officiate.
Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
