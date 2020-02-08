ELKHART – Ann Adele Broadbent, 88, of Elkhart passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Hubbard Hill Estates surrounded by her loving family.
Adele was born April 14, 1931, in South Bend, to the late Earl and Marjorie (Bishop) Stookey. After graduating from Riley High School she attended Ball State University and earned degrees in English and Speech Language Pathology. She also pursued her master’s degree at Western Michigan University.
In 1954, she married James H. Broadbent and moved to Elkhart where they raised their four children. Adele loved working with children as a speech therapist at Elkhart Community Schools and The Rehabilitation Center. She also worked with stroke patients at Elkhart General and Goshen Hospitals as well as private therapy. She treasured the lifelong friendships she made as a member of Alpha Chi Omega and Tri Kappa sororities. She especially enjoyed traveling to foreign countries and learning about their history and culture. She was an avid sports fan who enthusiastically followed Indiana University basketball.
Adele is survived by her husband, James, her sister, Marilyn (Tom) Swem, and her children, Rebecca (Kurt) O’Connor, Jim (Laura) Broadbent, Priscilla (Jim) Roth and Betsy (Richard) Delks. Her greatest joy was spending time with her 10 grandchildren, Ryan and Jamie O’Connor; Nick, Kristen and Josh Broadbent; Emily, Allison and Adam Delks; and Sarah and Will Roth.
Private family services will be held. Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cancer Resources for Elkhart County 23971 U.S. 33 Elkhart, IN 46517 or the charity of one’s choice.
Friends may leave the family an online condolence at the funeral home website.
