ELKHART — Anita J. (Frucci) Rodgers, 85, of Elkhart, passed away at her home following an extended illness at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkhart.
