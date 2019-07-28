ANGELA M. HAHN Aug. 19, 1979 - July 26, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Angela Marie Hahn, 39, of Mishawaka, died peacefully surrounded by her family and pets at 8:50 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home after a five-year courageous battle with cancer.
She was born Aug. 19, 1979, in Columbia, Missouri, to Scott and Nancy (Smith) Woldruff.
Angela moved to this area in 1992 from Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
She was a graduate of Goshen High School and received a finance and education degree from IUSB.
She had taught part time at NorthWood High School.
Angela loved her pets.
She enjoyed doing crafty things, gardening, flowers, canning, and riding her bike.
On Aug. 3, 2002, she married Wesley Hahn in Goshen. He survives along with her parents, Scott and Judy Woldruff of Goshen; sisters Sara (Matt) Zigich of Pinkney, Michigan, Katie Hartman of Goshen; mother and father-in-law, Marilyn and Maynard Hahn of Wakarusa; brothers-in-law Ron (Rinda) Hahn of Indianapolis and Kent (Heather) Hahn of Wakarusa; nephews Caleb and Nolan Zigich of Pinkney, Michigan, Ian and Wyatt Hahn of Wakarusa; and nieces Sarah and Elizabeth Hahn of Indianapolis.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa.
Funeral services will also be at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30. Officiating will be her cousin, Mark Woldruff. Burial will be in Olive West Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Center for Hospice Care or Homeward Bound Animal Welfare Group, P.O.Box 204, Mishawaka, IN 46546.
