ANANIAS YODER May 15, 1955 - Nov. 19, 2019

MIDDLEBURY — Ananias “Ray” Yoder, 64, of Middlebury, died unexpectedly at 1:26 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 15, 1955, in Orrville, Ohio, to Rudy C. and Mattie (Yoder) Yoder.
On Jan. 31, 1975, in Middlebury, he married Mary Yoder; she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are son Steve (Lori) Yoder of Middlebury; three grandchildren, Reylyn, Kirsten, and Kianna Yoder; three brothers, Sam (Emma) Yoder, John Yoder, both of Goshen and Enos (Carol) Yoder of Middlebury; and two sisters-in-law, Ada Yoder of Apple Creek, Ohio and Mary Yoder of Colon, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Ben Yoder and Rudy Jr. Yoder and sister-in-law Delilah Yoder.
Ray worked in construction and as a drywall finisher for more than 30 years. He also worked at Fiber By-Products and as an environmental health technician at Elkhart General Hospital. In retirement, he was an Amish taxi driver.
He attended Maple City Chapel.
Ray loved his grandchildren and was known for always having a smile on his face.
Visitation will be from 3 - 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury. There will also be visitation from 9:30 - 10:15 a.m. prior to the 10:30 a.m. funeral service on Friday, Nov. 22, at Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 13513 S.R. 4, Goshen.
Services will be conducted by Pastors Gary Miller and Dan B. Miller.
Burial will be in Thomas Cemetery, Goshen.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.