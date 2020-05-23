GOSHEN — Amanda Thomas, 91, of Goshen died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at The Healthcare Center at Waterford Crossing, Goshen. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
