SPRING HILL, Fla. — Alma Terlep, 95, of Spring Hill, died July 3, 2019.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, St. Frances Cabrini Church in Spring Hill.
She was born in Warren, Ohio, and moved to Elkhart, where she spent most of the years of her youth.
She graduated from Elkhart High School and Elkhart Business University and attended St. Thomas the Apostle Church.
She was a member of Elcona Country Club in Elkhart and Silverthorn Country Club in Spring Hill, Florida.
She worked as a private secretary for many years at Miles Laboratories in Elkhart.
She married George Terlep in 1946 and they retired in 1986 to Largo, Florida.
In 1991, they moved to Glen Lakes Country Club in Brooksville, Florida and then moved to Silverthorn Country Club in Spring Hill.
She worked as a volunteer at Day Star for 15 years in both Spring Hill and Brooksville.
She was proceeded in death by her elder sisters, Louise Gans and Ruth Schindler, oldest daughter, Cyndi Beach, and her husband, George.
Surviving are her daughter, Marianne Crawford, of Nashville, Tennessee; her sons, Bob of Baraboo; Bill of Alberta, Canada; and Tim of Spring Hill.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Food for the Poor (foodforthepoor.org)
