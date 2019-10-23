NAPPANEE — Alma Hershberger, 76, of Nappanee, passed away at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her residence, after a five-year illness.
She was born July 14, 1943, in Bremen, to Menno and Magdalena (Borkholder) Kaufman.
Alma was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She was a lifetime resident of the Nappanee/Bremen area.
On March 31, 1972, she married Henry D. Hershberger. He preceded her in death Dec. 2, 2018.
Alma had been a school teacher at Borkholder School.
She is survived by her sons, Dwight (Christina) Hershberger of Shipshewana, Benjamin (Michelle) Hershberger of Wakarusa, Isaac Hershberger of Sarasota, Florida, Philip (Sara) Hershberger of Nappanee; daughters Rachel Hershberger, Esther (Kevin) Miller, Kara (Paul) Rexroth, all of Nappanee, Debra (Matthew) Miller of Dundee, Ohio and Rebecca Hershberger of New Paris; 22 grandchildren; sisters Sarah Buller of Nappanee and Esther Kaufman of Bremen; brothers Samuel Kaufman and Emery (Betsy) Kaufman, both of Bremen.
She was preceded in death by an infant brother, Noah Kaufman; brother Enos Kaufman; brother-in-law Henry Buller; sisters-in-law Miriam Kaufman and Martha Kaufman.
Family and friends may call after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, and after noon Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Philip Hershberger residence, 70889 C.R. 7, Nappanee. Funeral services will begin at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25, at the Mervin Bontrager residence, 69852 C.R. 7, Nappanee.
Home Ministry of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate.
Burial will be in West Union Center Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
