ALLEN F. RASSI SR. Oct. 20, 1939 - Aug. 1, 2019

GOSHEN — Allen F. Rassi Sr., 79, of Goshen, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at home.
He was born Oct. 20,1939, in Goshen, to Raymond R. and Eva (Markham) Rassi.
Survivors include a daughter, Dellana “Dee” Rassi of Goshen; three sons, Allen (Rebecca) Rassi Jr. of St. Marys, Georgia, Ben (Cheryl) Rassi of Goshen and Adam (Cheryl) Rassi of Elkhart; former wife, Della Rassi of Goshen; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, LeRoy (Shirley) Rassi of Middlebury.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Byron “Barney” and Raymond “Duff” Rassi; a sister, Rosemary Fry; and a grandson, Chase Austin Rapp.
A life-long area resident, he attended Goshen High School.
He earned his GED while serving with U.S. Army from 1959 to 1962.
He worked for Western Rubber for 36 years before retirement.
Allen enjoyed time with his grandchildren and watching fireworks.
He was also an excellent marksman, participating in archery and target competitions.
Visitation will be from 1 until the 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
Burial will take place in Elkhart Prairie Cemetery, Goshen at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Goshen Home Care and Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
