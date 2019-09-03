BRISTOL — Allan “Al” J. Ludwig, 80, of Bristol, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Al was the oldest of 12 children born to Wilbur and Marie (Sanders) Ludwig in Carroll, Iowa.
He graduated from Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa in 1960.
He married Karon Noethe on June 11, 1960; they had four children. He is survived by his wife. Karon; his children, Ann Ludwig (Peter Lester) of Oakland, California, Keith Ludwig of St. Petersburg, Florida, Julie Hanley Lenhart (Ken) of Naples, Florida and B.J. Ludwig (Beverly) of Delano, Minnesota; four grandchildren, Ryan Hanley, Nicholas Lester and Jack and Mary Ludwig; and eight siblings.
Al was a successful and respected businessman and a humble philanthropist in the Elkhart community for decades.
He was a local developer who began developing industrial properties in Elkhart County in the mid-1960s.
He worked closely with municipal and county government officials to facilitate economic growth opportunities in Elkhart County,
Organizations that benefited from his commitment and leadership over the years as a member of their board of directors, include Aux Chandelles/ ADEC Foundation, the St. Joe Valley Bank / Midwest Commerce Bank and Lake City Bank, Elkhart General Hospital, the Nature Conservancy, and Loras and Goshen colleges.
He was also a member of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Indiana CPA Society.
He was also a dedicated and long-time supporter of numerous charitable organizations, including St. Mary’s Catholic Church (Finance Committee), Loveway, the Elkhart Community Foundation, local 4-H Clubs, Salvation Army and Hospice of Elkhart.
The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care given by generous and supportive caregivers, including the Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Elkhart Community Foundation or St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bristol.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Bristol.
The Rev. Bob Van Kempen will officiate.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Hartzler Gutermuth Inman Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church.
