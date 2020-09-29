SOUTH BEND — Alice J. Rahn, 92, of South Bend, died Sept. 21, 2020.
Surviving are her six children, Dorothy New of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Michael (Sharon) Rahn of Battlecreek, Michigan, Verne (Beth) Rahn of Muncie, Indiana, Cathy (Ben) Endres of South Bend, David Rahn of Edwardsburg, and Patrick (Patricia) Rahn of Sycamore, Illinois. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
