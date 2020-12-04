GOSHEN — Alice J. Boomershine, 92, of Goshen, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Greenhouse Village of Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- County backs up COVID rules with penalties
- Couple charged with defrauding mortgage assistance
- Young tattoo artists show new businesses can succeed
- After county passes COVID-19 fines, mayors may follow suit
- Patricia Ann Cloud and Brandon Lee Cloud
- Woman's body discovered in southeast Cass County
- Granger man faces drug charges
- Police ask for help identifying forgery suspect
- Middlebury man charged in July accident
- Woods leads the way for All-Area team
Images
Videos
Commented
- Virus risk rises, new mask order issued (9)
- Indiana AG: High court should reverse birth certificate case (9)
- County backs up COVID rules with penalties (7)
- RV shipments projected to be near record levels in 2021 (6)
- People's Forum (5)
- Land purchase deals await courthouse decision (5)
- County picks site near Goshen for consolidated courts (5)
- Op-Ed: Are students liberal? Yes, but not everywhere (5)
- Community pillar Art Decio remembered (4)
- 25 COVID deaths in first 10 days of November (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.