BURLINGTON, Ind. — Alice Irene Hoover (Kelley) joined her loving Savior on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the age of 88.
She was born to the late Clifford E. and Macel (Dreibelbis) Kelley on Dec. 22, 1932. She was the beloved wife of Ronald L. Hoover (deceased), mother to Ryan, Randy and Ross Hoover, grandmother to Micah Hoover (North Carolina), Megan Franks (Hawaii), Lauren Hoover (Indiana), Garret Hoover (Utah), Alex Hoover (Indiana) and Eric Hoover (Indiana) and a seven-time great-grandmother (Ethan 12, Abbigale 12, Lexie 11, Raegan 10, Ezekiel 7, Chase 2, and Collins, 8 months). Alice lived in the South Bend-Mishawaka area throughout her life until she moved to Burlington in 2013 to live closer to her sons until her passing. Her sons are planning a private memorial luncheon in her memory in the near future.
