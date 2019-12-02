ALEXANDER L. FORIS April 29, 1946 - Nov. 28, 2019

BRISTOL — Alexander L. Foris, 73, of Bristol, passed away at home Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
Alex will be reuniting with family and friends not seen in a long time. This includes Corky, who passed away earlier this year and has been waiting and is looking forward to his regular morning walk once again.
Alex was born April 29, 1946, in Detroit, Michigan, to Alexander S. and Helen (Jordonhazy) Foris.
On July 30, 1966, at First Presbyterian Church in Detroit, he married Janice Flaherty who survives.
Alex met Janice at just 15 years old. They have been together their whole lives and are best friends, true partners in every way. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this past July.
Alex is also survived by his daughter, Amy Foris (Steven) Sherwood, a granddog, Maggie Sherwood and three sisters, Jeanette (Dale) Christy of Oro Valley, Arizona, Cathy (David) Brandeberry of Urbana, Ohio and Diana Burgess of New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
After high school he served in the U.S. Army and received his associate degree from South Bend College of Commerce.
Alex truly had an entrepreneurial spirit and spent a lifetime in the RV industry. After selling the first company he started, he ventured into retirement which didn’t suit him well. Within a few years, it was time to begin yet again. He started SVO Group, the manufacturer of Embassy Buses, where he enjoyed his role as president. He found true enjoyment working with so many different people through the years.
As many know, Alex took pleasure in joking and laughing with friends and family where his sharp wit came in pretty handy.
Friends may visit with the family from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 where a funeral service will be at 6 p.m. with Pastor Keith McFarren officiating.
Online condolences for Alex may be made at the funeral home website or on Facebook on either of the pages of Janice Foris and/or Amy Foris.
