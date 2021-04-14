FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Wayne, Indiana-based Allied Payment Network, Inc. (Allied), the industry's most progressive provider of online and mobile bill payment services to banks and credit unions, announced today that it has again been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. Arizent and Best Companies Group created this annual survey and awards program in 2017 to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry in the U.S.; Allied was honored as a Best Place to Work for the second consecutive year.