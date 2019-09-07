ALBERTA M. CHRISTOPHEL Nov. 17, 1928 - Sept. 6, 2019

WAKARUSA — Alberta Marie Christophel, 90, of Wakarusa, died at 4:57 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa, after an extended illness.
She was born Nov. 17, 1928, in Bremen to Arthur and Helen (Wells) Heckaman. Alberta was a Bremen High School graduate. On July 31, 1948, she married James Christophel at Ebenezer County Line E.U.B. Church in Bremen. He preceded her in death March 14, 2007.
Alberta was a lifetime area resident. She was a homemaker and had worked at CTS in Elkhart. Alberta enjoyed being with her family, traveling, gardening and canning. She had attended Living Gospel and Wakarusa Missionary Church.
She is survived by her sons, Sanford (Karen) Christophel of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, James (Sharon) Christophel of Goshen, Carl (Marilyn) Christophel of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, Kirk (Mary Ann) Christophel of Worton, Maryland; 21 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Loraine (Ed) Marburger of Mishawaka and Janet (Melvin) Lemler of Bremen.
She was preceded in death by her husband; brother, Arthur Heckaman, and infant brother, Glenn Heckaman; and sisters, Mardell Berger and Shirley Andrews.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa, and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service on Monday, Sept. 9, also at the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
