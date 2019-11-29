ALBERT J. SMITH April 30, 1933 - Nov. 20, 2019

ELKHART — Albert “Sonny” J. Smith, 86, of Elkhart, passed away at home with family by his side Nov. 20, 2019.
Sonny was born, April 30, 1933, to the parents of Latice (Gangwer) and Albert Curtis Smith in Kimmel.
On July 9, 1951, Sonny married the love of his life, Shirley JoAnn McKeeman in Ligonier. They were married almost 66 years. Shirley preceded Sonny in death April 17, 2017.
Sonny was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed spending time with family.
He served in the Korean Conflict as a combat engineer in the U.S. Army.
Sonny was employed more than 40 years with Reith-Riley Co., Inc. His position was Master Mechanic with the Elkhart Division.
He enjoyed mushroom hunting and making things in his woodworking shop.
He could build and/or fix most anything he tackled.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Donald and Tharon; his sisters, Eleanor (Delbert) Sheley, Judy (Deo) Growcock and Mary (Robert) Kreager; and his grandson, Jason A. Smith.
Sonny is survived by his four children, Vicky Koger of Kansas City, Missouri, David Smith of Elkhart, Terry (Sandy) Smith of Middlebury and Angelia “Angie” Smith of Seattle, Washington; seven grandchildren, Cari (Ben) Schuring, Melisa (Jimmy) Fisher, Wayne “Nick” Rink, Liberty (Eric) Hartnell, Damien (Lacy) Grise, Joseph (Heather) Smith and Stephanie Smith; and numerous great-grandchildren.
No words can express how missed he will be by all who loved him.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation has been chosen.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either St Jude’s Hospital or Center for Hospice Care in Elkhart.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with his arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.