NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alan R. Ray, 82, a former executive director of the City of Elkhart Housing Authority from 1992 to 2001, passed away in Florida on March 3, 2021, of COVID-related illness.
Mr. Ray served as an executive director of public housing in Saginaw, Michigan, and St. Louis, Missouri, after serving in an initial management role in the Chicago (Illinois) Housing Authority. After a total of 33 years in public housing, Mr. Ray and his wife retired to North Fort Myers, Florida.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.