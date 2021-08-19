A’Kaycia Camryn Glasscock, 1 week, passed away Monday Aug. 16, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are pending at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
