ELKHART — Ahni Symone Washington, infant daughter of Paige M. Copley and Angelo Washington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Goshen Hospital.
She is survived by her loving parents; sisters Emonye Washington, Soryia Copley and Navi Smith; maternal grandparents, Francine (Mark) Copley; and paternal grandmother, Lydia Martin.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in Oakridge Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Sarber to officiate.
Memorial donations may be directed toward Paige Copley and Angelo Washington.
Ahni tiptoed into the world, silently, and although she only stayed for a moment, she left an imprint on the hearts of her loving parents and family with her tiny footprints.
She will be dearly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.