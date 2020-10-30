SHIPSHEWANA — Ada Miller, 95, of Shipshewana, died at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
