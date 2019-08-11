GRANGER — YWCA North Central Indiana is hosting it's 35th annual Run, Jane, Run women's golf tournament for Michiana women on Monday, Aug. 19.
The event benefits benefit women and children in the local community and is chaired by Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw and Run, Jane, Run founder Sally Derengoski. WNDU’s Tricia Sloma hosts the tournament’s awards banquet.
“Run, Jane, Run started in 1984 as a way for women to do something fun and healthy while helping to support programs for domestic violence victims and their children,” said YWCA president and CEO Susan Tybon.
Since it began, the event has raised well over $1 million to support the YWCA’s programs for women and children, including the agency’s emergency shelters in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties.
This year’s tournament takes place at Knollwood Country Club in Granger.
“There’s still time to register and this day is really about women helping women so we hope everyone who loves to have fun while helping others will join us on the course,” Tybon said.
For more information or to register a team, visit www.ywcancin.org or call 574-233-9491.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.